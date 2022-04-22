Hennessey announced that the Mammoth pickup based on the Ram TRX has entered series production. Previously, the truck was built in a limited run of only three units utilizing a Hellephant V8. The new series production truck uses the standard 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 massaged to produce 1012 horsepower and 969 pound-foot of torque.

The power and torque numbers represent an additional 300 horsepower and 309 pound-foot of torque. Mammoth is a 6×6 and is a whopping 283-inches long. The truck also gets an off-road kit, including locking rear axles and Bilstein suspension along with the massaged motor.

The truck rolls on six 20-inch wheels with 37-inch off-road tires. Hennessey plans to build only 12 Mammoth 1000 6×6 trucks. Each unit will start at $449,950, including the base Ram TRX. The heavily customized trucks include a two-year/24,000-mile warranty.

