Helldivers 2 gameplay and co-operative mode teased

Gamers patiently waiting for the highly anticipated game sequel Helldivers 2 to arrive will be pleased to know that games development company Arrowhead has released a new trailer. Providing a closer look at the cooperative mode and in game combat gameplay.

Helldivers 2 is a squad-based shooter that allows you to join the elite forces of the Helldivers battling to win an intergalactic struggle to rid the galaxy of the rising Alien threats. Played from third person perspective the game provides plenty of weapons to choose from including turrets and airstrikes. Helldivers 2 launches on PlayStation 5 and PC later this year

Helldivers 2 gameplay

“It’s time to take out the alien trash. Join the Helldivers to fight for freedom across a hostile galaxy in third-person shooter operations. Developed by Arrowhead Game Studios. The Helldivers must take on the role of galactic peacekeepers in this Galactic War and protect their home planet, spread the message of Democracy, and liberate the hostiles by force.”

“Freedom. Peace. Managed Democracy. Your Super Earth-born rights. The key pillars of our civilization. These are under attack from deadly alien civilizations, conspiring to destroy the Super Earth and its values.

You’ll step into the boots of an elite class of soldiers whose mission is to spread peace, liberty, and Managed Democracy using the biggest, baddest, and most explosive tools in the galaxy. Team up with up to four friends and wreak havoc on the alien scourge that threatens the safety of your home, Super Earth. “

Source : Steam : Sony



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals