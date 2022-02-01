EIZO Color Management flagship HDR monitors unveiled

EIZO has this week introduced new flagship monitors supporting HDR workflow and taking the form of the 27-inch CG2700X offering a monitor with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and the EIZO CG2700S with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. The two new monitors are equipped with EIZO’s award-winning built-in sensor technology and ColorNavigator 7 color management software.

“The solution allows the user to calibrate the monitor automatically at designated times, eliminating the need for a third-party calibration device and ensuring the screen stays accurate over time. Both monitors support HLG (hybrid log-gamma) and the PQ (perceptual quantization) curves for displaying and editing HDR (high dynamic range) content. The optimized gamma curves render images to appear truer to how the human eye perceives the real world compared to SDR (standard dynamic range). This ensures professional creators can reliably display HDR content for editing and color grading.”

Both monitors will be available to purchase sometime during the spring months of 2022 although no pricing or availability has been confirmed as yet by EIZO, but as soon more information becomes available we will keep you up to speed as always.

EIZO CG2700X 27.0″ Color Management LCD Monitor

“This flagship 27-inch monitor marks a new generation of ColorEdge with a new exterior design. With 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution, 500 cd/m2 high brightness, and HDR gamma support, the monitor reproduces content in remarkable detail. USB Type-C connectivity provides a streamlined experience so professionals in video editing, game development, photography, and more can focus on creating.”

EIZO CG2700S 27.0″ HDR Monitor

“Dive Straight into Your Creativity. This flagship 27-inch monitor marks a new generation of ColorEdge with a new exterior design. With 2K WQHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, 400 cd/m2 high brightness, and HDR gamma support, the monitor reproduces content in remarkable detail. USB Type-C connectivity provides a streamlined experience so professionals in video editing, game development, photography, and more can focus on creating.”

“The ColorEdge CG2700X and CG2700S are the first models proceeding EIZO’s ColorEdge PROMINENCE HDR reference monitor to include Sync Signal. This function automatically adjusts the monitor’s settings, such as input range and input color format, according to the video signal to ensure color settings stay consistent throughout production.”

Source : EIZO

