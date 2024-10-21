HS 420: The PC Case That Redefines Performance and Style

Pro Gamers Group (PGG) has introduced HAVN, a new premium PC hardware brand, with the launch of the HS 420 and HS 420 VGPU cases. These cases, carefully crafted over two years by a team of industry experts, aim to establish new benchmarks in PC case design through their innovative features and superior craftsmanship.

The HS 420 series, isn’t just another PC case; it’s a fantastic option crafted by a dream team of industry experts from Fractal, NZXT, Cooler Master, and more. From a hybrid structure that optimizes GPU airflow to a dual-chamber design that keeps everything cool and organized, these cases are built for those who demand the best.

And let’s not forget the stunning UniSheet glass panel that offers a panoramic view of your system’s interior—because who doesn’t want their setup to look as good as it performs? Whether you’re a hardcore gamer or a PC enthusiast, the HS 420 series promises to deliver an experience that’s as seamless as it is stylish.

HS 420 Premium PC Case

After two years of meticulous development, HAVN is ready to redefine what we expect from our PC hardware, combining top-notch performance with sleek design.

TL;DR Key Takeaways : HAVN, a new premium PC hardware brand by Pro Gamers Group, debuts with the HS 420 and HS 420 VGPU cases, developed over two years by industry experts.

The HS 420 series is a collaborative effort involving experts from leading brands like Fractal, NZXT, Cooler Master, and Sapphire, ensuring high performance and design standards.

The HS 420 features a hybrid structure for optimized GPU airflow, a dual-chamber design for efficient heat dissipation, and a heat-formed UniSheet glass panel for a panoramic interior view.

The HS 420 VGPU model includes enhancements like a Vertical GPU Kit and PCIe 5.0 x16 riser cable, improving cooling and compatibility with the latest GPU technology.

Available from October 17, 2024, the HS 420 is priced at €229.90 / $199 USD / £199.99, and the HS 420 VGPU at €289.90 / $269 USD / £269.99, offering competitive pricing for premium features.

Collaborative Development

The HS 420 series is the culmination of a collaborative effort among experts from renowned brands such as Fractal, NZXT, Cooler Master, and Sapphire. This diverse team combined their extensive expertise to ensure that the cases meet the highest standards of performance and design. The involvement of industry leaders like Corning and Wistron underscores a strong commitment to quality and innovation, reflecting a shared vision for excellence in PC hardware.

Design Philosophy

The design philosophy behind the HS 420 series emphasizes both functionality and efficiency. Each component is carefully crafted to enhance performance while maintaining an aesthetic appeal. This approach ensures that users experience superior performance alongside visual elegance, making the HS 420 series a preferred choice for PC enthusiasts who value both form and function.

Key Features of the HS 420

The HS 420 case features a hybrid structure that optimizes GPU airflow, which is crucial for maintaining high performance. Its dual-chamber design, housed within a mid-tower frame, promotes efficient heat dissipation and organized component placement. The airflow-optimized panel supports 140 mm fans and radiators up to 420 mm, making sure effective cooling.

A standout feature is the heat-formed UniSheet glass panel, providing a panoramic view of the system’s interior. The SimpliCable routing system aids in organized cable management, reducing clutter and enhancing airflow. Additionally, the customizable interior accommodates various storage options, fans, radiators, and even portable displays, offering users flexibility in their build configurations.

HS 420 VGPU Enhancements

The HS 420 VGPU model includes several enhancements tailored for users seeking advanced cooling solutions for vertically mounted GPUs. It features a Vertical GPU Kit with an angled bottom fan bracket and a glass airflow guide, which significantly improves cooling efficiency. The inclusion of a PCIe 5.0 x16 riser cable ensures compatibility with the latest GPU technology, providing users with the flexibility to adapt to evolving hardware requirements.

Additional Features

Both models incorporate advanced vibration isolation technology, using flexible rubber pads on fan brackets to minimize noise and enhance system stability. This feature is particularly beneficial for users seeking a quiet computing environment without compromising on performance. The cases also offer a range of customization options, allowing users to tailor their setups to meet specific needs and preferences.

Availability and Pricing

The HS 420 and HS 420 VGPU cases will be available from October 17, 2024. The HS 420 is priced at €229.90 / $199 USD / £199.99, while the HS 420 VGPU is priced at €289.90 / $269 USD / £269.99. These competitive prices reflect the advanced features and high-quality construction, positioning HAVN as a strong contender in the premium PC hardware market.

The launch of the HS 420 series by HAVN signifies a significant advancement in PC case design, offering a blend of performance, aesthetics, and innovation. With strategic development and innovative features, HAVN is poised to make a lasting impact in the high-performance PC hardware sector. If you are interested in learning more about the new cases jump over to the Tech Power Up website for a full in-depth review.



