HAVA heated mug hits Kickstarter from $99

If you are searching for a way to keep your favorite brew warm during the day, you may be interested in a new heated mug called HAVA. The”10 ounce ceramic mug is equipped with a number of teachers including swipe to control, temperatures up to 150°F, 120 minutes of heat and more. The heated mug comes complete with its own charging coaster and features an integrated lithium battery in the base of the mug to help keep your coffee or tea at the perfect temperature.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $109 or £79 (depending on current exchange rates). If the HAVA campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the HAVA heated mug project checkout the promotional video below.

“The 10-ounce mug holds a standard medium pour (the industry standard) which means it is the perfect size for your cup holder or for use with an at-home coffee maker like a Keurig or Nespresso. The inside of the mug is made of high-quality ceramic to keep the contents at the perfect temperature. This is the best material for hot liquids. The exterior of the mug is made from a premium synthetic polymer which keeps the exterior at a temperature that is comfortable to hold.”

“HAVA Mug is easily charged on an included charging coaster with a lithium battery. A single charge can provide nearly two hours of heating depending upon elevation and air temperature. While on the charging coaster, the mug can reach a simmering temperature that is perfect for brewing tea, while simultaneously charging the mug’s battery. If you keep your mug on the coaster, your mug will stay heated for the entire day.”

“The mug continuously monitors the temperature of the liquid inside and heats it to a user-specified temperature. Swipe your finger along the swipe sensor, embedded in the outside of the mug, to adjust the temperature up or down. The mug uses advanced temperature algorithms to learn your preferred drinking habits to better meet your needs.”

