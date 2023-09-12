Kingston IronKey D500S hardware encrypted USB flash drive

Kingston has introduced a new addition to their range of USB flash drives announcing the availability of the new IronKey D500S. A hardware-encrypted USB flash drive. This device is not just a typical storage medium, but a fortress for data in transit, offering military-grade security that is suitable for government and military use.

The IronKey D500S is currently pending certification for FIPS 140-3 Level 3, a standard that is recognized globally for its rigorous testing and validation of cryptographic modules. This certification, coupled with new enhancements from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), provides stronger security and attack protections. The drive’s self-testing feature upon bootup and its thermal and voltage protection mechanisms, which automatically shut down the device when a certain threshold is reached, further fortify its security.

8GB -128GB: 240MB/s read, 190MB/s Write

256GB: 240MB/s read, 170MB/s write

512B: 310MB/s read, 250MB/s write

Encrypted USB drive

The physical attributes of the D500S USB drives are as robust as its internal security features. The drive is waterproof, dustproof, and resistant to shock and vibration. It is also crush-resistant and epoxy-filled, with a rugged zinc casing that protects the internal components from penetration attacks. These features make the D500S a reliable companion for data storage in harsh environments.

Dimensions: 77.9mm x 21.9mm x 12.0mm

Waterproof: Certified to IP67 rating

Operating Temperature: 0°C to 50°C

Storage Temperature: -20°C to 85°C

Compatibility: USB 3.0/USB 3.1/USB 3.2 Gen 1

Password protection

The D500S also offers a unique Multi-Password option with Complex or Passphrase mode. This feature allows users to take ownership over their data, providing an additional layer of security. Administrators have the ability to reset a user password and enable a One-Time Recovery password to restore access if the user password is forgotten. Both administrators and users can set a session-based Read-Only mode to protect the drive from malware on untrusted systems.

Capacities: 8 GB, 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB

XTS-AES 256-bit encryption

The D500S is equipped with XTS-AES 256-bit encryption, a powerful encryption standard that provides protection from BadUSB and Brute Force attacks. It also features a Virtual Keyboard for keylogger and screenlogger protection, further enhancing its security capabilities.

In a pioneering move, the D500S USB drive offers the industry’s first dual-partition option. This allows administrators to create two custom-sized secure partitions for administrators and users, providing a flexible and secure data management solution.

The D500S is TAA/CMMC Compliant and Assembled in the USA, demonstrating its adherence to stringent regulatory standards. It is available in capacities up to 512 GB and is backed by a 5-year warranty with free technical support, providing users with peace of mind. An enterprise-managed D500SM model and an optional-managed custom drive are also available, offering a range of options to suit different user needs.

Operating system support

The D500S USB drive is compatible with a wide range of operating systems, including Windows 11, 10, macOS 10.15.x – 13.x, and Linux Kernel 4.4+. This broad compatibility ensures that the D500S can be used seamlessly across different platforms.

The Kingston IronKey D500S hardware-encrypted USB flash drive is a robust and secure data storage solution. Its military-grade security features, physical durability, and user-friendly options make it a reliable choice for individuals and organizations that prioritize data security.

Source: Kingston



