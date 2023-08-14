The Art of Hacking discussed at DEFCON 31

In the realm of technology, hacking is often seen as a dark art, shrouded in mystery and intrigue. However, at DEFCON 31, the veil was lifted to reveal the true essence of hacking – a creative, problem-solving art form that requires critical thinking and an insatiable thirst for knowledge. The event, aptly titled “The Art of Hacking,” invited both seasoned hackers and those aspiring to join the ranks of these digital pioneers to a livestream that delved into the intricacies of ethical hacking.

The Bishop Fox Defcon livestream featured a panel discussion with several experts from Bishop Fox, including Lauren Gray, Josh, David Vargas, and Dan Petro. These seasoned professionals shared their experiences and insights, highlighting the importance of staying current with the latest technologies and the role of personal interests and specific tool needs in driving their projects.

Lauren Gray, a senior security consultant at Bishop Fox, shared his work on the Azure tools storm spotter and dump scan, which he developed during his tenure at Microsoft. Josh, who leads a team of vulnerability researchers at Bishop Fox, discussed his work on the capability development team and the creation of splitsdb, a tool that aids in identifying and prioritizing vulnerabilities.

The Art of Hacking – DEFCON 31

David Vargas, a senior consultant at Bishop Fox, shared his experiences on the red team and his upcoming talk on breaking osdp with Dan Petro. Petro, a senior security engineer at Bishop Fox, discussed his experience in pen testing and the development of tools like the unredactor, Rick moat, and the prng Twister. He also revealed the tool he’s releasing at Defcon and Black Hat alongside David Vargas.

Bishop Fox

The panelists also emphasized the importance of sharing failures and struggles in the industry, and the potential benefits of AI and machine learning in pen testing. The livestream also featured an interview with Phil, a veteran with over 25 years of experience in the IT and cybersecurity industry. He discussed his career journey, the importance of staying current with the latest tools and trends, and his unique experience of wrestling a bear.

The livestream concluded with an introduction to the AppSec Village leadership team, who discussed their roles and what attendees can expect at the upcoming event. The stream from DEFCON 31 included sessions on red teaming, exploiting the cloud, application security, mastering hacking tools, and the journey from hackers to visionary leaders.

In essence, DEFCON 31’s The Art of Hacking livestream served as a platform for hackers and cybersecurity experts to share their knowledge, experiences, and insights. It highlighted the importance of ethical hacking in pushing the boundaries of technology in a responsible and impactful manner, and the role of hackers as the vanguards of innovation.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals