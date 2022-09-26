Hardspace Shipbreaker space salvage game launches on consoles

After previously launching on PC systems the unique Hardspace Shipbreaker space salvage workplace simulator that allows you to carve and slow spaceships in zero-g gravity. Is now available on PlayStation and Xbox platforms. Equipped with cutting-edge salvaging technology you must recover valuable materials and components to help you upgrade your gear to take on the more lucrative contracts for huge cash payouts to pay off your debts.

Check out the console launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the unique space game created by indie developer Blackbird Interactive and published by Focus Entertainment.

Hardspace Shipbreaker

“We offer you the privilege of helping turn humanity’s past into its future by salvaging ships in zero-g. Each one is a puzzle, and how you solve it is up to you! Carve your way in, salvage everything, and maximize your profit. Our cutting-edge LYNX tech helps you do the job. Slice metal with the laser cutter and use the grapple tool to move salvage with ease. Earn upgrades, such as demo charges, sensors, and safety gear. Careful where you point those tools! Hazards include explosive decompression, fuel, electricity, and radiation. Your life is protected by our EverWork technology, but our profits aren’t.”

