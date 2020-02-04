Pine64 HardROCK64 mini PC arrives April 2020 from $35

Pine64 has this week announced that a new HardROCK64 mini PC will be launching in a few months time during April 2020 offering an ARM-powered single-board computer priced from $35. Features of the mini PC include a Rockchip RK3399 hexa-core processor, 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and offering a Raspberry Pi alternative.

Three configurations of the new HardROCK64 mini PC will be made available during April 2020 price from $35 with pricing similar to that of the Raspberry Pi 4.

– 1GB RAM for around $35

– 2GB RAM for around $45

– 4GB of RAM for around $55

As well as the new HardROCK64 mini PC a selection of other products are also being developed for launch during 2020 taking the form of :

– A $30 SOEdge AI module with a Rockchip RK1808 ARM Cortex-A35 dual-core processor with a 3.0 TOPS neural processing unit, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage is coming in April or May.

– Work is picking up again on the CUBE IP Camera that was announced last year.

– There are now official hard and soft cases for the PinePhone.

“The board will run all ROCKPro64 OS images with little or no tweaks (we checked) and probably most Pinebook Pro OS with a ‘simple’ device tree tweak. In other words, if you don’t need all of the ROCKPro64’s functionality – e.g. PCIe or USB-C – then this may just be the board for you. The board does run hot so a heatsink is pretty much mandatory. A couple different options will be sold by us to match your needs and expected the SOC load. “

Features and specifications of the HardROCK64 include :

The RK3399 hexa-core SOC found in the Pinebook Pro and on the ROCKPro64

2xUSB 3.0

2xUSB 2.0

WiFi AC and BT 5.0

Gigabit Ethernet

Full GPIO pins

SPI flash

eMMC socket

mSD card slot

Fan & RTC headers

Heatsink mount

CSI connector

DSI connector

IR receiver

5V barrel jack for power

Digital video out

Source : Pine64 : Liliputing

