Hanvon N10 E Ink tablet and stylus

A new 10.3 inch E ink tablet has been launched this week in the form of the Hanvon N10 which comes complete with digital pen support, allowing you to make sketches and notes on the device that measures just 5.5 mm in thickness. Now available to preorder roughly $295 in China.

The E Ink tablet is powered by a features an 1.8 GHz quad-core processor supported by 2GB of memory and is equipped with 32 GB of storage and a USB-C port and connectivity via Bluetooth 5.0 and dual band Wi-Fi. Fitted with a greyscale ePaper display offering a resolution of 1872 x 1404 pixels the tablet is powered by Android 11 and features a 6,000 mAh battery.

Hanvon N10 E Ink tablet

The supplied stylus supports pressure sensitivity over 4096 levels and features replaceable tips and an eraser function. Thanks to the companies optical character recognition (OCR) software. The tablet is capable of converting handwritten notes to text and is capable of converting pictures or PDFs into editable text files. If desired.

“The E ink tablet is available from online retailers such as JD.com, although whether it will be made available worldwide has not been revealed as yet. Although other Hanvon hardware is available to purchase from online stores such as AliExpress and others.”

Source : Liliputing

