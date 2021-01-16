NANO Pro handheld professional massage gun $89

If you are searching for a handheld professional massage machine, you may be interested in a new device available from Indiegogo. The NANO Pro massage gun provides 3 intensity levels, from warm-up, enhance to high intensity. Perfect for those new to massage or professionals the, massage gun offers a professional array of features to meet everyone’s needs, say its creators. With high-powered torque of up to 600mN.m, 40lb force and a high-speed impact of 3500rpm, NANO Pro can precisely stroke into the hard-to-reach 8mm deep muscle groups and effectively breaks up the lactic acid in the muscle for quick pain relief and improved recovery time after exercise.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $89 or £65 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 44% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the NANO Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. To learn more about the NANO Pro massage gun project checkout the promotional video below.

“The large battery capacity of 2500mah has a working time of 7-12.5 hours (the higher the speed, the faster the power consumption). With daily use of 15 mins on average, you can use NANO Pro for a month on one single charge. Supports USB-C power delivery – the fastest and most popular charging technology, NANO Pro can be fully charged in less than 2 hours.”

“Equipped with an embedded brushless motor and unique internal structure optimization technology, NANO Pro has a super low noise level of only 40dB at the 3500 rpm maximum speed, which is almost silent.”

“Comes with 4 interchangeable massage heads to target all muscle groups and customize your massage, which can help you to relax all muscle tissues and obtain the safest and most comfortable protection. The unique ergonomic design of NANO Pro provides you the highest quality and most comfortable massage experience. “

