SkyNest ultralight hammock tent for your next outdoor adventure

If you are planning to adventure into the wilds you might be interested in a new innovative ultralightweight hammock tent called the SkyNest. In which you can immerse yourself in this serene environment without sacrificing comfort or convenience. This revolutionary camping gear combines the best aspects of a hammock and a tent, allowing you to sleep soundly above the ground while still enjoying the protection and versatility of a traditional tent.

Setting up your SkyNest Hammock Tent is a breeze, taking only about 60 seconds from start to finish. No more struggling with complicated pole systems or confusing instructions. Simply secure the hammock between two sturdy trees, and you’re ready to relax. This quick and effortless setup means you can spend more time exploring your surroundings, whether you’re hiking through lush forests, fishing in pristine lakes, or simply taking in the beauty of nature.

Introductory early bird pledges are now available for the innovatory project from roughly $179 or £143 (depending on current exchange rates). One of the standout features of the SkyNest Hammock Tent is its lightweight and portable design. Weighing in at just 3.3 pounds, this ultralight shelter won’t bog you down on your adventures. Its compact size allows it to fit easily into your backpack, making it the ideal companion for backpacking trips, bike tours, or kayaking excursions. No matter where your wanderlust takes you, the SkyNest Hammock Tent is ready to follow.

Ultralight Hammock Tent

The modular design of this hammock tent offers unparalleled flexibility to adapt to your needs and preferences. On clear, starry nights with no bugs in sight, you can opt to sleep in the hammock alone, enjoying the gentle breeze and the vast expanse of the night sky above you. When insects or inclement weather threaten to disrupt your peace, simply attach the mosquito net and rainfly tarp for complete protection. This versatility allows you to customize your camping experience based on the conditions you face, ensuring that you always have the right level of shelter and comfort.

Inside the SkyNest Hammock Tent, you’ll find an unmatched level of comfort and space. The innovative pentagonal shape provides ample room to stretch out and relax, eliminating the cramped feeling often associated with traditional camping tents. The elevated design keeps you well above the cold, damp ground, away from moisture, uneven surfaces, and curious critters that might disturb your slumber. With the SkyNest, you can enjoy a peaceful, restful night’s sleep, waking up refreshed and ready to tackle new adventures.

Assuming that the SkyNest funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2024. To learn more about the SkyNest ultralight hammock tent project delve into the promotional video below.

Durability and protection are key priorities in the design of the SkyNest Hammock Tent. The double-layer bottom is built to withstand the rigors of outdoor use, supporting up to 200kg of weight. The fabric also offers UPF50+ UV protection, shielding you from harmful sun rays during those sunny days spent lounging in your hammock. Whether you’re facing rain, wind, or intense sunlight, the SkyNest has you covered. Plus, with integrated settings for a camping mat and underquilt, you can stay warm and insulated in cooler temperatures, extending your camping season and allowing you to explore new environments with confidence.

The SkyNest Ultralight Hammock Tent is more than just a piece of camping gear; it’s a gateway to a new way of experiencing the outdoors. Its innovative design and thoughtful features cater to the needs of modern adventurers, offering a perfect balance of comfort, convenience, and protection. Whether you’re a seasoned camper looking to lighten your load or a weekend warrior seeking a unique and immersive outdoor experience, the SkyNest Hammock Tent is ready to elevate your camping game to new heights.

So, the next time you venture into the great outdoors, consider leaving your traditional tent behind and embracing the freedom and versatility of the SkyNest Ultralight Hammock Tent. With its quick setup, lightweight portability, modular design, unmatched comfort, and reliable protection, this hammock tent is sure to become your go-to companion for all your camping adventures. Get ready to sleep soundly, wake up refreshed, and make unforgettable memories in the heart of nature with the SkyNest Ultralight Hammock Tent by your side.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the ultralight hammock tent, jump over to the official SkyNest crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

