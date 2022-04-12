New Halo Master Chief update Flood Firefight now available

Halo fans will be pleased to know that 343 Industries has released a new update for the Halo: The Master Chief Collection in the form of Flood to Firefight which is now available to download.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

“In Halo 3: ODST, we’ve done more than just add the Flood to Firefight!” writes Alex Wakeford on Halo Waypoint. “Players can now use the VISR map to see enemy locations, even while waiting to respawn, in Firefight matchmaking. Players can now use the Energy Sword and Sentinel Beam in ODST for the first time ever, and can even spawn with these weapons in Fiesta Fight. We’ve also mixed new enemies (such as Elites and Flood) into the wave lineup for various Arcade variants in Firefight matchmaking.”

“To support this fan-favorite mode, we’ve made numerous networking improvements which benefit Firefight across the board. We’ve also fixed several issues with enemies getting stuck or not seeking out the player properly. Players can now use the VISR map to see enemy locations, even while waiting to respawn, in Firefight matchmaking. Players can now use the Energy Sword and Sentinel Beam in ODST for the first time ever, and can even spawn with these weapons in Fiesta Fight. We’ve also mixed new enemies (such as Elites and Flood) into the wave lineup for various Arcade variants in Firefight matchmaking.”

“A handful of these fixes and improvements have been imported back to Halo: Reach as well. For example, players can now trade weapons with allies (Covenant units in Firefight Versus, and the friendly Marines on the Installation 04 map) and evict them from vehicles to take over their seats in Firefight matchmaking. The Flood in Halo 3: ODST have also received numerous upgrades over their counterparts in Halo 3.”

To learn more about all the new features you can expect in the latest Flood to Firefight update jump over to the official Halo Waypoint website by following the link below.

Source : HW

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals