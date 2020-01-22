All Half-Life games free until launch of Half-Life: Alyx

If you haven’t yet played the Half-Life series of games created by Valve, you’ll be pleased to know that they are making the complete series available to download and play for free, to whet your appetite for the new Half-Life: Alyx virtual reality game that will be launching in a few months time.

“Half-Life: Alyx is set before the events of Half-Life 2 and the episodes, but the games share characters and story elements. The Half-Life: Alyx team believes that the best way to enjoy the new game is to play through the old ones, especially Half-Life 2 and the episodes, so we want to make that as easy as possible. From now until Half-Life: Alyx launches, visit the game page of each Half-Life game to install it and play as much as you want, right up until the day Half-Life: Alyx is released!”

Half-Life Alyx will be launching during March 2020 and is described by Valve as its “flagship” VR game, Half-Life: Alyx is being developed with the Source 2 engine and supports all PC-compatible VR headsets.

Free Half-Life games include :

• Half-Life

• Half-Life 2

• Half-Life 2: Episode One

• Half-Life 2: Episode Two

• Half-Life: Opposing Force

• Half-Life: Blue Shift

Source: Valve

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals