Jamstack 2 compact guitar amplifier from $219



Guitarists and musicians may be interested in a new compact guitar amplifier created by Christopher Prendergast based in Canada. Building upon his previous design the second generation Jamstack guitar amplifier is now available to purchase from the Indiegogo crowdfunding website. The project has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 600 backers with still 23 days remaining.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $219 or £165, offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Jamstack 2 Indiegogo campaign is successful and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the Jamstack 2 project play the promotional video below.

“The Jamstack 2’s upgraded preamp, 30 watts of power (60w peak), and all new 2.5 inch custom drivers deliver incredible sound from a compact package. We’ve also included built-in guitar tones, modeled after real circuits, not just simple filters & EQ’s like some other smart amps out there.”

“As electric guitar and bass players, we all know what it’s like to pick up your acoustic because you just don’t want to bother with your electric setup. With the Jamstack 2 you get all the benefits of that experience, but with your electric guitar, and all your tones as well.”

Jamstack 2 is not only the worlds ONLY attachable guitar amp, it’s the ONLY amp that allows you to use dozens of 3rd party apps, it’s the ONLY true modeling amp of its size and, it is the most versatile, portable, and addictive amp, period, Say its creators. For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and more features, jump over to the official Jamstack 2 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

