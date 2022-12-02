Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 release date set for May 2023

Marvel Studios has released the first trailer for the upcoming third film in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 is set to premiere in theatre screens worldwide on May 5, 2023. Check out the teaser trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the characters and storyline.

GotG Volume 3 once again stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki and Sylvester Stallone. Quill, still mourning the loss of Gamora, must rally the Guardians of the Galaxy on a mission to defend the universe and protect one of their own.

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 release date

Marvel has announced they have officially set the Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 release date set for May 5th 2023. As more trailers and teasers are released by Marvel in the run-up to the film is premiere we will keep you up to speed as always. The first trailer for Volume 3 premiered at this years Brazil Comic Con event for fans to enjoy.

“Vol. 3 is intended to be the sequel to 2014 movie and Vol. 2 released back in 2017 and the 32nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).”

Source : Marvel Studios





