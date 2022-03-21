GTA V PS5 vs Xbox Series X performance and graphics analysis

Last week Rockstar Games relaunch their ageing Grand Theft Auto 5 game on the latest generation of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Nine years after its original launch date the revamped game is now available for the current console systems providing a chance those who have not yet enjoyed the game to do so. The team over at Digital foundry have also carried out a PS5 vs Xbox Series X performance and graphics analysis of GTA V providing a good insight into what you can expect from the new tweaks, enhancements and upgrades added to the game.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X

“These new versions of GTAV and GTA Online launch on March 15 and feature new graphics modes including up to 4K resolution, a framerate of up to 60 frames per second, improved texture qualities, HDR options and ray tracing, faster loading times, immersive 3D audio, platform-specific features, and more.

Plus, you can transfer Story Mode progress from your PS4 or Xbox One now by uploading a save to the Rockstar Games Social Club, and you’ll be able to migrate your GTA Online character* on March 15. Those eager to continue their journey on the latest generation consoles will also get a fully converted Karin S95 souped up by the experts at Hao’s Special Works, along with a Hao’s Special Work Racing Outfit and set of new Chameleon paints usable on all vehicles.”

GTA Online Career Builder

“Choose from a selection of the most popular criminal career paths in GTA Online: Executive, Gunrunner, Nightclub Owner, or Biker. From there you’ll receive a GTA$4,000,000 bankroll to put towards acquiring the essentials. Picking one of these four careers will ensure you have a business property and a huge range of missions and gameplay to embark upon immediately — and you can of course expand and dabble in new careers as you progress.”

Source : Rockstar Games

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals