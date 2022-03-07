PlayStation 5 GTAV and GTA Online games launch March 15th

Rockstar Games has announced that their GTAV and GTA Online games will be launching on the PlayStation 5 console and available to play later this month from March 15, 2022 onwards. The new versions have been enhanced further and offer faster loading times, increased population and traffic variety, increased vegetation density, improved lighting quality across shadows, water reflections, and other elements. PS4 and Xbox One players will be able to transfer both their GTAV Story Mode progress and their current GTA Online characters and progression to PS5, with a one-time migration.

Three detailed new graphics settings are also available

– Fidelity Mode is tuned for the highest visual quality and targets 30 FPS. In this mode the PlayStation 5 supports native 4K resolution with ray tracing enabled.

– Performance Mode is tuned for the most responsive gameplay experience and targets 60 FPS. In this mode the PlayStation 5 supports upscaled 4K resolution.

– Performance RT mode, a hybrid of the Fidelity and Performance modes supporting upscaled 4K resolution with ray tracing enabled and targeting 60 FPS.

PlayStation 5 GTAV

“These new versions of GTAV and GTA Online make the experience richer, more detailed and more immersive than ever with new graphics modes delivering improved fidelity and performance including up to 60 FPS frame rates and 4K visuals plus ray tracing and improved texture quality, as well as utilizing the technical advancements of PlayStation 5 for faster loading times, immersive 3D audio, advanced haptic feedback, and much more.”

“The massive and unrivaled experience of GTA Online — with an unprecedented 8+ years’ worth of gameplay additions delivered across over 40 unique updates — will continue to evolve with the power of PlayStation 5. This new generation of GTA Online includes a range of new vehicles and a new addition to the Los Santos Car Meet: Hao’s Special Works.

In addition to access being included as part of GTAV, GTA Online will also now be available for the first time as a standalone title for PlayStation 5. Plus, for the first three months from launch, GTA Online will be available to download and keep for free,* an exclusive offer for PlayStation 5 players — making it easier than ever before for new players to experience everything GTA Online has to offer.”

Source : Sony

