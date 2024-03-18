Elon Musk’s xAI releases open source Grok-1 (314B) AI model

Following on from previous announcements that Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI would release and open source version of its Grok AI Model. Today the company has announced the release of its open-sourced Grok-1 AI model, making it freely available to developers and researchers worldwide. The announcement came on March 17th, after much anticipation and speculation surrounding Musk’s promise to open source the model. The release of Grok-1 marks a significant milestone in the field of artificial intelligence, as it provides access to a powerful tool for innovation and experimentation.

Grok-1 (314B) AI Model

Grok-1 is a large language model boasting 314 billion parameters and utilizing a Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) architecture with eight experts. The model was trained from scratch by xAI using a custom training stack built on top of JAX and Rust. It is important to note that the released version is the base model, meaning it has not undergone fine-tuning for any specific task. As a result, users should exercise caution when interacting with the model, as it may generate content that is not suitable for all audiences.

” This is the raw base model checkpoint from the Grok-1 pre-training phase, which concluded in October 2023. This means that the model is not fine-tuned for any specific application, such as dialogue. We are releasing the weights and the architecture under the Apache 2.0 license.” – xAI

Base model trained on a large amount of text data, not fine-tuned for any particular task.

314B parameter Mixture-of-Experts model with 25% of the weights active on a given token.

parameter Mixture-of-Experts model with 25% of the weights active on a given token. Trained from scratch by xAI using a custom training stack on top of JAX and Rust in October 2023.

The weights and architecture of Grok-1 have been published under the Apache 2.0 license, allowing for both commercial and personal use. To access the model, users can download it via a torrent link provided on the Grok profile page. xAI has also made the code available on its GitHub repository, along with instructions for getting started with the model. Wes Roth takes a look into the construction and architecture of the new large language model.

Grok-1’s Technical Specifications

Grok-1’s 314 billion parameters make it a formidable model, although it is not the largest in comparison to some other AI models. For example, GPT-4 is estimated to have 1.76 trillion parameters in a Mixture-of-Experts configuration. However, Grok-1 still outperforms many other open-source models, such as Llama 2 (7 billion parameters) and the Mistral model (46 billion parameters).

Some notable features of Grok-1 include:

Mixture-of-Experts architecture with eight experts, allowing for efficient processing and routing of tasks to specialized components

25% of the model’s weights are active for any given input token, optimizing computational resources

Tokenizer vocabulary size similar to GPT-4

64 embedding size and Transformer layers

Two out of eight experts are selected per token, depending on the use case

Open Source Development

The release of Grok-1 as an open-source model has significant implications for the AI community and the future of AI development. By making the model freely accessible, Elon Musk and xAI have democratized access to powerful AI tools, enabling researchers, developers, and enthusiasts to experiment, innovate, and contribute to the advancement of the field.

This move comes at a time when governments around the world are grappling with the question of how to regulate AI. Some have proposed outlawing the publication of weights or inner workings of powerful AI models under open-source licenses, with violations potentially punishable by jail time. However, proponents of open-source AI argue that such restrictions would concentrate power in the hands of large tech corporations, limiting competition and innovation.

The open-sourcing of Grok-1 serves as a counterbalance to the centralization of AI power, ensuring that the benefits of these technologies can be shared and built upon by a wider community. As Elon Musk continues to develop and refine the model, it is expected that future versions will also be made available as open-source, further contributing to the growth and advancement of the field.

The release of Grok-1 as an open-source AI model by Elon Musk’s xAI is a significant step forward for the AI community. By providing free access to a powerful tool, xAI has opened the door for increased innovation, experimentation, and collaboration in the field of artificial intelligence. As the debate surrounding AI regulation continues, the importance of open-source models like Grok-1 cannot be overstated in ensuring a more equitable and accessible future for AI development. Jump over to the official GitHub repository.

Due to the large size of the model (314B parameters), a machine with enough GPU memory is required to test the model with the example code. The implementation of the MoE layer in this repository is not efficient. The implementation was chosen to avoid the need for custom kernels to validate the correctness of the model. – The code and associated Grok-1 weights in this release are licensed under the Apache 2.0 license. The license only applies to the source files in this repository and the model weights of Grok-1.



