GRID Legends racing game launches on PC, PlayStation and Xbox

Racing game GRID Legends launched over the weekend and is now available to play on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Offering cross-platform multiplayer gameplay, story mode, deep career and more with 130 routes at launch.

GRID Legends racing game

“Prepare to tear up the rulebook of racing and dive head first into the exciting world of motorsport drama. This is edge of your seat racing. This is seamless cross-platform multiplayer. This is GRID Legends – created for the racing thrill-seekers. GRID Legends revamped in-race choreographer means no race is ever the same. Unique AI driver personalities create unpredictable racing at every turn, so players must expect the unexpected. AI vehicles jostle for position and take risks to stay ahead. The living, breathing world can produce unpredictable moments such as crashes, engine blow-outs or cars flipping in front of you. “

“GRID Legends is the perfect racing game for friends to come together across all platforms and compete in some of the most iconic cities in the world,” said Mark Green, GRID Senior Development Director at Codemasters. “We have delivered more variety and choice for our players. From Driven to Glory and Career to the Race Creator and hop-in cross-platform multiplayer, there is something here for every type of race fan. We can’t wait to see everyone on the grid.”

“Driven to Glory’ is a modern documentary-style story mode featuring live footage and driver interviews, on-track sequences and choreographed in-game events. The story follows Driver 22, an unknown on the circuit battling from rookie to GRID World Champion against established teams, including Nathan McKane from Ravenwest. The live content brings players closer to the action and features a diverse cast, including award-winning British actor Ncuti Gatwa.”

