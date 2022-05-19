GreedFall 2 : The Dying World RPG launching in 2024

GreedFall 2 is a new role-playing game currently under development by Spiders that will be published by Nacon sometime during 2024. The sequel allows you to dive back into the unique world of GreedFall offering a “deeper RPG experience“. The story starts three years before the events of the original game and the adventures of De Sardet. This time you play as a native of Teer Fradee, uprooted by force from your island and taken to the continent of Gacane, where the colonists are from. Check out the teaser trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the new RPG game.

GreedFall 2

“Uprooted from the island of your birth, find your freedom, explore the old continent and forge your destiny through alliances, scheming and battles! Continuing the winning formula from the first game, GreedFall 2 is an RPG that focuses on story and player choice, but with new gameplay features in the form of more tactical combat. Uprooted from the island of your birth, find your freedom by exploring the old continent and forging your destiny through alliances, scheming, and battle. It’s up to you to end one man’s ambitions of conquest, which could spell the end for the continent and your island.”

“In this old world ravaged by war and scarred by the Malichor plague and the political scheming of the different factions, you need to regain your freedom and control of your own destiny. Using diplomacy, cunning or combat, as well as help from allies you make, it’s up to you to end one man’s ambitions of conquest, which could spell the end for the continent and your island.

Experience the unique world of GreedFall again by exploring the old continent! Travel across new landscapes, from Olima – the city of stars of the Bridge Alliance – to the shores of Uxantis, and uncover the secrets of these ancient lands. Meet all the factions that share control over these nations and navigate the treacherous waters of their schemes and conspiracies.”

Source : Steam

