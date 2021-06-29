GreedFall Enhanced Edition launches on PlayStation 5

PlayStation 5 gamers may be interested to know that the enhanced edition of GreedFall complete with expansion will be available to experience on the PlayStation 5 tomorrow. From June 30th 2021 gamers will be able to experience the upgraded version of GreedFall and return to the Teer Fradee in The De Vespe Conspiracy. Jehanne Rousseau CEO of game development studio Spiders has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about what you can expect from the “freeform RPG“.

“Besides your family name, anything is customizable in GreedFall Enhanced on the PlayStation 5, including your gender, looks, starting talents, and skills. As you venture deeper into the island and its web of quests and storylines, unlock more than 80 skills to combine to create your playstyle. Choose to specialize in weapons for fighting in close combat, magic that is as lethal as it is varied, or even traps to control the battlefield. Your talents also affect the way you engage with the island, be it through diplomacy, crafting or your ability to find treasure in the wild.”

“The Island of Teer Fradee is full of wilderness and different environments to explore. Cities, forests, mountains, and now an ancient volcanic land in the GreedFall DLC, all provide their share of characters, tribes, quests, creatures and intrigues. Don’t be afraid to embrace your adventurer’s spirit and set out in the wild to find equipment, loot, magic upgrades and all kinds of surprises. “

“As you progress in the GreedFall story, up to five companions will be allowed to join you on your journey. Only two of them, however, can be in your party at once. Choose wisely as each of them has their own archetypal style, links to specific factions, opinions and as a consequence will impact both combat and diplomacy differently. Experiment and work on developing your relationship with them because who knows, early friendships might blossom into something else entirely. Also, find out more about your companions’ lore in hidden documents scattered around the DLC region.”

Source : PSBlog

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals