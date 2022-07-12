Steelrising Titans gameplay teased by developer Spider

Epic Games has released a new teaser gameplay trailer providing a look at the combat you can expect to enjoy in the new Steelrising action adventure role-playing game currently being developed by the team at Spiders and soon to be published by Nacon. Steelrising is now available to preorder and will be officially launching on September 8, 2022.

“As Paris burns and bleeds during the Revolution, you are Aegis, an automaton masterpiece made by Vaucanson, an engineer in the service of the Clockwork King. Make the most of your mechanical prowess to adapt Aegis to your style of play and become a fearsome warrior, a deadly dancer, or a virtuoso of elemental arts.

Engage in ruthless and intense fights against technological marvels that are as complex as they are unforgiving. Your nerves and skills will be tested to their limits at every moment spent battling these relentless enemies and epic bosses.”

Steelrising gameplay

“The City of Light has been plunged into darkness and needs you. Use your energy, flexibility and tools to navigate the streets, rooftops, neighborhoods and castles of Paris and reveal hidden secrets.

Delve into an enthralling alternate history filled with formidable mechanical enemies and potential allies with questionable motives. You are the only one you can count on to untangle the knots of history and ensure the Revolution succeeds!”

Source : Steam

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals