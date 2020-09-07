Gravitas precision machined writing pens

A new range of precision machined writing pens has launched via Kickstarter. One such Gravitas pen is the fountain pen offering users a clean sleek design with a protective finial made from silicon nitride embedded into the end of the cap and barrel. The cap threads are triple start so the cap will come off in one twist. The section is generous in size at 28mm long, 12mm at its widest tapering down to 11mm. The section meets the body with a 60 degree step, to not be uncomfortable when holding for long periods of time. The nib will be Jowo no:6 with a K5 converter supplied as standard.

“It’s been 3 years in planning to get to this stage and I’m delighted to be able to offer a range of 3 pens for my first Kickstarter. The pens are a ballpoint twist, a roller ball and a fountain pen. I’m raising the funds to get the first production batch available at an affordable price without compromising on quality. In order to be able to offer the pens at the best possible price I need your help to purchase materials in bulk, order components in large quantities and arrange production at large volumes.”

“I’m an Irish designer based in Dublin, I’ve been working in the industry for over 8 years. Originally working in carpentry I went on to graduate as an interiors and furniture designer. In college I specialized in concrete furniture which led me down the road to making concrete pens as my full time career. I started my pen business 4 years ago making pens, I’m constantly pushing what I can offer as a designer. I’m not only a designer but a maker who’s constantly trying to improve what I can offer the world through innovation.”

Source : Kickstarter

