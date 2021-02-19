We have a great deal for our readers in the Geeky Gadgets deals store today, the Graphic Design for Beginners Course: 1-Yr Access.

The Graphic Design for Beginners Course: 1-Yr Access is available in our deals store for $19.99, that’s a saving of 79% off off the regular price of $99.

“Expand Your Creative Skills with 104 Lectures on Image Editing, Animation, Custom Layout, 3D Rendering & More”

Ready to learn graphic design? This course will give you an overview of the graphic design space. You’ll be familiar with the concepts and the visual relationships that can help you communicate a direct and coherent message. You will learn the elements and principles of design. It will also cover photo manipulation, animation, custom layout, rendering, and more. This course will also introduce you to the essential design software such as Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign.

Here are some of the features: Access 104 lectures & 104 hours of content 24/7

Get familiar with the concept of graphic design

Learn more about the elements & principles of design

Be familiar with Adobe Illustrator & logo design

Design flyers with Adobe Illustrator

Investigate the crucial component of working with pixels

Learn the golden ratio, rule of thirds & principles of good design

Understand bleeds, cropmarks, colour space & format

Design & make your own brochure

You can find out more information about this great deal on the over at our deals store at the link below. Get this deal>.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals