Gran Turismo 7 Physical Edition preorders open tomorrow

If you are looking forward to getting your hands on a physical edition of the new Gran Turismo 7 racing game exclusive to the PlayStation platform. You’ll be pleased to know that preorders for the Standard Physical Edition and 25th Anniversary Edition for the latest PlayStation 5 and older PlayStation 4 consoles will be available from tomorrow January 7, 2022.

The digital versions of the latest Gran Turismo 7 racing game are already available to purchase directly from the official PlayStation Store. A couple of different editions are available in the form of the Standard Digital Edition for PS5 and PS4 and 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition for PS5 and PS4, both of which include the full game and the bonus incentives digital contents of 100,000 CR and a Three-car pack for pre-order purchase.

Gran Turismo 7 will be officially launching in a few months time and available to play from March 4, 2022 offering both single player and multiplayer modes on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Gran Turismo 7

“Whether you’re a competitive or casual racer, collector, tuner, livery designer or photographer – find your line with a staggering collection of game modes including fan-favourites like GT Campaign, Arcade and Driving School. With the reintroduction of the legendary GT Simulation Mode, buy, tune, race and sell your way through a rewarding solo campaign as you unlock new cars and challenges. And if you love going head-to-head with others, hone your skills and compete in the GT Sport Mode.”

“With over 420 cars available at Brand Central and the Used Car Dealership from day one, Gran Turismo 7 recreates the look and feel of classic motors and bleeding-edge supercars alike in unparalleled detail. Each car handles differently and feels unique as you navigate over 90 track routes in dynamic weather conditions, including classic courses from GT history.”

Source : PlayStation

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals