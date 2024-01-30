Problems with the GPT Store and what needs to be improved

OpenAI recently launched their new and highly anticipated ChatGPT marketplace in the form of the GPT Store. It is still early days for the new marketplace which has been created to allow the millions of ChatGPT users to find custom GPT AI models that have been created by businesses and individuals to enhance their productivity and results when using the ChatGPT AI. However in its first iteration there are plenty of areas that can be improved

The GPT Store has been designed to be a central spot for innovative AI tools known as Generative Pre-trained Transformers. While the excitement around its launch was huge, the ChatGPT marketplace is facing some hurdles that need to be overcome to truly harness its potential. Let’s delve into the key areas where the GPT Store could improve to enhance both the user and creator experience with the help of Corbin AI.

One of the main issues the GPT Store is grappling with is how it handles visibility for the products it hosts. Right now, the way the platform is set up, it tends to highlight certain GPTs, often leaving new and potentially groundbreaking tools in the shadows. This can hinder the growth of innovative products and prevent them from getting the attention they deserve. If we look at how TikTok operates, for example, we see a platform that gives every piece of content a chance to shine. The GPT Store could take a leaf out of TikTok’s book by implementing features that bring new GPTs into the limelight or by creating a feed that showcases a variety of tools. Such changes would open up opportunities for all creators, regardless of their current standing on the platform.

What needs to be improved on the GPT Store?

Another area that requires enhancement is the analytics available to creators. At present, the data provided is quite basic and doesn’t offer deep insights into how users interact with the GPTs. Creators need a more sophisticated analytics system that can tell them how often users come back, how long they stay, and what they do with the tools. With better analytics, creators could refine their GPTs to better match what users are looking for, which could lead to more success for their products. For insights on improving interactions with AI, creators might find prompt engineering tips useful.

The user interface (UI) of the GPT Store is also in need of some fine-tuning. A UI that’s easier to navigate and more intuitive would make a world of difference for users. By looking at how platforms like Shopify or the iOS App Store are designed—with their easy search functions and encouragement of exploration—the GPT Store could make it much easier for users to find the tools they’re after and stumble upon new ones that could be useful to them.

GPT Store Pros vs Cons

Pros of the OpenAI GPT Store:

Innovation and Potential : The GPT Store represents an innovative platform offering a range of GPT-based applications. It opens opportunities for both users and developers to explore novel AI applications.

: The GPT Store represents an innovative platform offering a range of GPT-based applications. It opens opportunities for both users and developers to explore novel AI applications. Free Accessible Tools : Some GBTs (GPT-based tools) are available for free, providing users with valuable resources without cost.

: Some GBTs (GPT-based tools) are available for free, providing users with valuable resources without cost. Early Success Stories : Certain early adopters, such as Scholar AI and AI PDF, have successfully developed and launched popular tools, demonstrating the store’s potential for creating impactful applications.

: Certain early adopters, such as Scholar AI and AI PDF, have successfully developed and launched popular tools, demonstrating the store’s potential for creating impactful applications. Foundation for Growth: Being in the early stages, the GPT Store has a significant potential for growth and improvement, which could lead to more comprehensive and user-friendly experiences.

Cons of the OpenAI GPT Store:

Limited Organic Discovery : The store currently lacks a mechanism for organically discovering new GPTs. Users are primarily exposed to tools featured on the main page, limiting visibility for new or lesser-known developers.

: The store currently lacks a mechanism for organically discovering new GPTs. Users are primarily exposed to tools featured on the main page, limiting visibility for new or lesser-known developers. Restricted Search Functionality : The search feature is described as limited, making it challenging for users to find specific GPTs or explore the store beyond the main page offerings.

: The search feature is described as limited, making it challenging for users to find specific GPTs or explore the store beyond the main page offerings. Lack of Analytics for Developers : Developers currently have minimal analytics available (only 10K chats), limiting their ability to understand user engagement and improve their tools.

: Developers currently have minimal analytics available (only 10K chats), limiting their ability to understand user engagement and improve their tools. Visibility Challenges for New Creators : New creators face difficulties in gaining visibility due to the store’s layout and discovery mechanisms, which favor established or prominently featured GPTs.

: New creators face difficulties in gaining visibility due to the store’s layout and discovery mechanisms, which favor established or prominently featured GPTs. Uncertainty About Future Updates: While there is hope for improvements, there’s a lack of clear communication about upcoming updates or changes to address the highlighted issues.

Possible areas of improvement for the ChatGPT store

Implement a more robust discovery mechanism, where new and lesser-known GPTs can gain visibility.

Enhance the search functionality to allow more comprehensive exploration of the store.

Provide detailed analytics for developers to better understand user engagement and optimize their GPTs.

Create sections for newly added GPTs or a live feed feature to showcase a variety of tools.

Regular updates and clear communication from OpenAI regarding future enhancements and changes to the store.

Despite these challenges, the GPT Store has already shown that it has a lot to offer to entrepreneurs who are using its tools to build their businesses. To keep this momentum going and to support further business development, the platform must address the issues we’ve talked about. A stronger ecosystem on the GPT Store could help entrepreneurs not just find the right GPT for their needs but also gain valuable insights on how to tailor these tools to their specific business goals. For those looking to create custom solutions, custom GPTs for business could be a starting point.

The GPT Store is on the brink of making a significant impact on the AI industry and the business sector. By focusing on improving how products are discovered, providing in-depth analytics for creators, refining the user interface, and nurturing business growth, the platform has the potential to become a flourishing and fair marketplace. For this to happen, it’s essential that both users and creators get involved. By engaging with the platform, sharing your thoughts, and contributing your ideas, you can play a role in the evolution of the GPT Store. It’s through this collective effort that we can build a marketplace that doesn’t just meet our current needs but also opens up new possibilities that go beyond what we’ve imagined. For those interested in the future of these tools, the anticipated arrival of ChatGPT-5 in 2024 is something to keep an eye on.



