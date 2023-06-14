ChatGPT best practices and strategies for getting better results



If you have started using ChatGPT but would like a little more help in getting the best results with a few tips and tricks that can help massively increase the quality of the answers provided by ChatGPT. This quick guide will provide you with an overview of ChatGPT best practices and easy to implement ways to obtain g better results.

Understanding the basics

GPT models are powerful tools that can generate human-like text based on the input they receive. However, to get the most out of these models, it’s crucial to understand how they work and how to interact with them effectively.

GPT models generate text by predicting the next word in a sentence. They do this by analyzing the context provided by all the preceding words. The models have been trained on a diverse range of internet text, but they don’t know specifics about which documents were in their training set or have access to any proprietary databases.

Refining your inputs

The way you phrase your input to the GPT model can significantly impact the output. If you’re not getting the results you want, try making your instruction more explicit. You can specify the format you want the answer in, or ask the model to think step-by-step or debate pros and cons before settling on an answer.

Systematic testing of changes

When making changes to your inputs, it’s essential to test these changes systematically. This means making one change at a time and observing the effect it has on the output. This way, you can understand which changes are beneficial and which are not.

Temperature and Max Tokens

Two parameters you can tweak to influence the GPT model’s output are ‘temperature’ and ‘max tokens’. The ‘temperature’ parameter controls the randomness of the model’s output. A higher temperature value (closer to 1) makes the output more random, while a lower value (closer to 0) makes it more deterministic.

The ‘max tokens’ parameter, on the other hand, limits the length of the output. If you find that the model is writing too much, you can reduce the ‘max tokens’ value to limit the output length.

Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF)

GPT models also use a technique called Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF) to improve their performance. In this process, models are fine-tuned based on feedback from humans. This feedback is used to create a reward model, which is then used to fine-tune the GPT model.

In conclusion, getting better results with GPT involves understanding how the model works, refining your inputs, testing changes systematically, and tweaking parameters like ‘temperature’ and ‘max tokens’. With these GPT best practices strategies, you’ll be well on your way to mastering GPT.

Remember, practice makes perfect. So, don't be afraid to experiment and learn from your experiences. If you would like to learn more about creating basic prompts or more advanced ChatGPT prompt jump over to our previous articles. OpenAI has also provided official documentation getting the most from its ChatGPT AI



