New GoPro Wireless Remote launches for $80

GoPro has this week introduced a new wireless remote control capable of controlling their range of action cameras. The Remote is compatible with companies HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black and MAX action cameras and is now available to purchase from the official GoPro online store priced at $80, if you are a GoPro Subscriber you will receive a 30% discount. Pre-orders are now available and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during February 2021.

“The Remote is a smartwatch-size accessory that can be mounted on anything from a user’s wrist to a gear strap, handlebar or rollbar. It is made tough to ensure the GoPro standard of rugged durability, with a waterproof guarantee to 16 feet, and upholds ease-of-use with a large display screen that shows camera status at a glance and has four glove-friendly, raised buttons.”

Source : GoPro

