Google’s YouTube TV hits 8 million paid subscribers

Google has announced some new plans for its YouTube platform for 2024 and it also revealed some details about YouTube TV, the paid subscription service has now hit 8 million users, and this service is only available in the USA to date.

We’re bringing everything viewers love about YouTube to the living room experience. And that includes sports. We just wrapped our first season of NFL Sunday Ticket, and it really shows the future of YouTube. We’re bringing all of the content people want to see, like commentary from creators such as Deestroying and the Kelce brothers’ New Heights podcast.

We’re also seeing growing consumer interest in our subscription services. We’re excited to announce that we have more than 8 million subscribers to YouTube TV. And we passed 100 million Music and Premium subscribers, including trials. Music subscriptions help us deliver on our goal to be the best place for artists to connect with fans, from insider access to Coachella to Shorts challenges with NewJeans, Dua Lipa, Tate McRae, and more.

This year, we’ll continue to deliver a best-in-class experience for subscriptions and YouTube in the living room.

YouTube TV costs $72.99 a month in the USA and it is the largest internet streaming TV subscription service in the USA, you can find out more information about it over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google, Variety



