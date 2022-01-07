Google’s Android Car Key is coming to more cars

Google has announced that it is planning to bring its digital Android Car Key to more cars this year, it is already available with BMW cars and now Google will be expanding to more manufacturers.

They also revealed that it will be expanded to more Android devices, at the moment it is supported by Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices.

With digital car key, you can now use select Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel phones to lock, unlock and start supported BMW vehicles from your phone. Starting later this year, phones with Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology will allow you to unlock your compatible car without taking your phone out at all, and key sharing will allow you to securely and remotely share your digital car key to trusted friends and family. We’re working to bring these features to even more Android phones and vehicles later this year.

Google also revealed that they will be adding more features to their android Auto platform, you can see more details below.

Now available on nearly 150 million cars around the world, Android Auto brings the best of Google onto your car display via your Android phone. Most of the world’s top car brands are bringing wireless Android Auto to their newest models, meaning you never need a cord to connect. And with just one tap, Fast Pair makes it easier than ever to connect your phone and wireless Android Auto. It’s available today on select BMW and Ford cars, with more to come. Also, with new accessories like the Motorola MA1 wireless adapter, you can now enjoy the wireless Android Auto experience even if your car doesn’t have wireless support built-in. Connected via USB, the adapter stays in your car and wirelessly projects Android Auto from your phone to your car display as soon as you step inside.

You can find out more details about Google’s plans for their in-vehicle technology and the expansion of their Android car key over at their website at the link below.

Source Google

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals