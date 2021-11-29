BMW eDrive Zones expanded to 138 European cities

BMW has announced that it is expanding its eDrive Zones in another 20 cities in Europe giving a total of 138 European cities, this includes Copenhagen, Verona and Toulouse.

BMW has also revealed that they have plans to expand the scheme to at least another 30 cities in 2022, you can see more details below.

In an eDrive Zone, BMW plug-in hybrid vehicles automatically switch to all-electric driving mode upon entering inner city areas. Then, the plug-in hybrid models drive locally emission-free – just like purely electric vehicles – and with low fuel costs, as electric motors are much more efficient than combustion engines for driving in city traffic. The vehicle recognises the designated areas using geofencing technology and GPS. The automated eDrive feature is available as standard in many existing and all future BMW plug-in hybrids. Drivers are rewarded with bonus points for each all-electric kilometre driven – and with double points in an eDrive Zone – which they can redeem for charging credit. In turn, drivers also collect bonus points while charging their vehicle.

The 20 latest cities to be added are: Aberdeen, Bregenz, Brescia, Bristol, Cambridge, Cardiff, Copenhagen, Cork, Coventry, Florence, Klagenfurt, Lille, Matosinhos, Naples, Oeiras, Oxford, Sheffield, St. Pölten, Toulouse and Verona.

You can find out more information about the expansion of the BMW eDrive Zones throughout Europe over at the company’s website at the link below.

