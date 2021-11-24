BMW Motorsport celebrates 50 years with new logo and colors

BMW M or BMW Motorsport will be 50 years old in May of 2022 and BMW is celebrating the 50 years with a custom emblem and some new colors.

May the 24th 2022 will be the 50th anniversary of BMW M and BMW will offer 50 different BMW M paint finishes for all M models being sold next year.

“With the classic ‘BMW Motorsport’ emblem, we would like to share our joy about the anniversary of BMW M GmbH with the fans of the brand,” says Franciscus van Meel, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW M GmbH. “We have a great year ahead of us, which will be celebrated with unique product highlights and exciting performances. The M has long been considered the strongest letter in the world, and in our company’s anniversary year it is stronger than ever.”

BMW M GmbH is also aiming for another sales record in 2021. Its performance and high-performance automobiles are enjoying steadily growing popularity worldwide, which will be fueled once again with new product highlights in the anniversary year. For the first time, the company is launching a BMW M3 Touring in the course of 2022. In addition, particularly performance-oriented fans of the brand can look forward to a spectacular special model of the BMW M4 Coupé series. The successor model to the successful BMW M2 is also already at an advanced stage of its series development process. In parallel, the electrification of the BMW M brand is also being driven forward. In the anniversary year, the first electrified high-performance model in the history of BMW M GmbH will be launched.

You can find out more details about what BMW has planned for their 50th Anniversary of BMW Motorsport over at their website at the link below.

Source BMW

