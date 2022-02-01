Google stops selling the Pixel 4a smartphone

The Google Pixel 4a is no longer available to buy from Google, the device has been permanently removed from the Google Store.

The handset has been out of stock on the Google Store for some time and now Google has removed the device completely.

We have checked the Google Store in the USA, UK and some other countries and the handset is no longer available to buy. Google is still selling accessories for the handset including cases for the Pixel 4a.

The pixel 4a was a popular handset for Google, the device retailed for $349 and came with some decent specifications for the price.

As a reminder, the handset features a 5.8 inch AMOLED display which had an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The handset was powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor and it also comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of non-expandable storage.

Other specifications on the Pixel 4a included an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies and making video calls. On the rear of the device, there is a 12-megapixel dual pixel camera, it also comes with a 3140 mah battery and 18W charging.

The cheapest handset that Google offers now is the Pixel 5a, this device retails for $449, it is not clear as yet on whether Google may reduce the price of the handset to the $339 of the Pixel 4a.

Source 9 to 5 Google

