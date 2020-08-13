Here is another look at the Google Pixel 4a

Google recently launched their Pixel 4a smartphone, we previously saw a review video of the handset and now we get to have another look at the device.

The new video is from Unbox Therapy and it gives us another look at the new Google Pixel 4a smartphone and it range of features.

The Pixel 4a comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 mobile processor and it comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of includes storage.

The handset features a 5.81 inch AMOLED display that features a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and it features a 3140 mAh battery and fast charging.

The device comes with an 8 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back of the handset there is a 12 megapixel camera for videos and photos.

Source Unbox Therapy

