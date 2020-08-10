Google Pixel 4a gets reviewed (Video)

The new Google Pixel 4a launched last week, the handset is designed to be a budget friendly Android device and it retails for $349.
Now we get to find out what the new Pixel 4a smartphone is like in a review video from Marques Bronwlee, lets find out.
As a reminder the handset features a 5.81 inch AMOLED display and it is powered by a Snapdragon 730 mobile processor.
The device comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage and it features a 3140 mAh battery and 18W fast charging.
The devoce has a single 12 megapixel camera on the back for photos and videos, on the front of the handset there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies.
Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee