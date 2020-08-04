Four new Google Stadia Pro game available to subscribers this month

Google has this week announced that Stadia Pro subscribers can enjoy four new free games in the form of Strange Brigade, Kona, Metro 2033 Redux, and Just Shapes & Beats. The games remain yours if you continue subscribing to the Stadia cloud gaming service. Play all four of these games free with Stadia Pro starting August 1

“We’re starting this Saturday off with four more games on Pro! The curses of ancient Egypt return to life in Strange Brigade, a cooperative action adventure for up to four friends. You’ll explore labyrinths prowled by undead guardians and hideous monsters. Harness traps to turn the tables on your enemies, or blast your way to the heart of Seteki’s temple. Strange Brigade is new on Stadia and ready to claim on Stadia Pro beginning August 1.

Embrace your inner detective in Kona, a chilling adventure set in a snowbound Canadian village. Something strange is at work at the edge of the world, and it’s up to you to solve the mystery and survive. Kona challenges both your wits and your nerves. Unravel a web of clues as you search a spooky, abandoned northern retreat in the midst of a deadly blizzard. New on Stadia!

Face the terrors of post-apocalyptic Moscow tunnels with Metro 2033 Redux, a story-driven, single-player first person shooter. Make your way through a post-war odyssey that challenges you to think quickly and move quicker to survive.

The rhythm pulses and the world changes in Just Shapes & Beats. Test your reflexes against the beat across dynamic levels that move and shift around you. It’s a completely unique musical experience.”

