Google sells record Pixel smartphones in Q4

Google recently announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 and the company also revealed some details about its Google Pixel smartphones.

The company did not reveal how many Pixel smartphones they sold in Q4 of 2021, but they did say that they had a record quarter for Pixel sales.

“In Q4 we set an all-time quarterly sales record for Pixel. This came in spite of an extremely challenging supply chain environment. The response to Pixel 6 from our customers and carrier partners was incredibly positive.”

So it looks like the Pixel 6 smartphones have been popular for the company, these handsets use Google’s own processor which was developed in-house.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro smartphones launched last October, the handsets come with a 6.4 inch and 6.7-inch display depending on the model

The Pixel 6 has a Google Tensor processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage, it also comes with a 50-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, on the front of the device there is an 8-megapixel camera for taking Selfies.

The Pixel 6 Pro also comes with the Google Tensor processor and it comes with 12GB of RAM. There are three different storage options, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, it features a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front of the device, there is an 11.1-megapixel camera.

We can expect some more new Google Pixel smartphones later this year, we wonder if they will be as popular as the Pixel 6 range.

Source Phandroid

