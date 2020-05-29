Google releases Android Studio 4.0 (Video)

Google has released Android Studio 4.0 and it comes with a range of new features including a new motion editor, build analyzer and more.

There are a range of new tools to help developers design apps and you can find our more information about Android Studio 4.0 in the video below.

Some highlights of Android Studio 4.0 include a new Motion Editor to help bring your apps to life, a Build Analyzer to investigate causes for slower build times, and Java 8 language APIs you can use regardless of your app’s minimum API level. Based on your feedback, we’ve also overhauled the CPU Profiler user interface to provide a more intuitive workflow and easier side-by-side analysis of thread activity. And the improved Layout Inspector now provides live data of your app’s UI, so you can easily debug exactly what’s being shown on the device.

You can find out more information about Android Studio 4.0 over at Google at the link below.

Source Android Developers

