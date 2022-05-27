Google releases Android 13 Beta 2.1

Google has released a new beta for its Pixel smartphones, Android 13 Beta 2.1, and this release fixes a number of issues that were present in the previous beta.

The new Android 13 Beta 2.1 is now available for developers to try out and you can see more information on what is included in this release below.

If you’re already running a Developer Preview or Beta build, you will automatically receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to Beta 2.1.

This minor update to Android 13 Beta 2 includes stability improvements as well as the following fixes:

Fixed an issue where typing in the search bar resulted in a blank list of suggestions.

Fixed an issue where devices would crash and restart when turning on hotspot.

Fixed an issue where a continuous call dialing sound could be heard in the background during a phone call.

Fixed an issue where devices would crash and restart after disconnecting from Android Auto

You can find out more information about the new Android 13 beta 2.1 software release over at Google’s Android developers website at the link below.

The new Android 13 software update will bring a wide range of new features to Google’s Pixel device and also other manufacturer’s devices. We are expecting the software update to be released later this year along with the new Google Pixel devices.

