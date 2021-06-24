Google releases Android 12 beta 2.1

Google has released a new beta of Android 12 to developers, the software is Android 12 beta 2.1 and with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements over the previous beta.

This update will be released as an over the air update for people who already have the Android 12 beta 2 software installed on their device.

Here is what is included in the new Android 12 beta 2.1 software.

If you’re already running a Developer Preview or Beta build, you will automatically receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to Beta 2.1.

This minor update to Android 12 Beta 2 includes various stability improvements as well as the following fixes:

Fixed an issue that prevented users from accessing things on the lock screen. For example, swiping down for the notification shade, swiping away notifications, or swiping up to unlock the phone. (Issue #190702454)

Fixed issues that caused information such as weather and calendar events to not appear in the At a Glance widget on the home screen or lock screen. (Issue #190700432, Issue #190644743)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused flickering or jittery animations when accessing recent apps with gesture navigation.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused microphone and camera permission indicators to get stuck and disappear until the phone was rebooted.

Fixed an issue when using the Android Emulator with an Android Virtual Device (AVD) running Android 12 that prevented the AVD from connecting to the internet.

Fixed an issue where after taking Beta and resetting the device, some users are were stuck on setup wizard (Issue #190082536).

You can find out more information about what is included in the latest beta of Google’s Android 12 OS over at the Android Developers website at the link below.

