Google Pixel 5 smartphone gets reviewed (Video)

The Google Pixel 5 smartphone launched recently and now we get to find out what the device is like in a new video from Marques Brownlee.

In the video below we get to have a good look at the new Pixel 5 and some of its features, the handset retails for $699.

As a reminder the new Pixel 5 comes with a 6 inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and it is powered by a Snapdragon 765G mobile processor.

The Google Pixel 5 comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and it also comes with a 4080 mAh battery and it features the latest version of Google’s mobile OS and Android 11.

The handset comes with an 8 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back there are two cameras, a 12.2 megapixel wide camera and a 16 megapixel ultrawide camera.

Source & Image Credit: GSM Arena

