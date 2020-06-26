Google Pixel 4a spotted at the FCC

We have been hearing rumors about the Google Pixel 4a for some time, the handset is rumored to launch next month.

The device has now received its FCC certification which suggests that the device will be launching some time soon.

The Pixel 4a is rumored to come with a Snapdragon 730 mobile processor and 6GB of RAM, it will also feature a 5.8 inch display that will have a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

The handset will come with an 8 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and video calls, on the back there will be a 12 megapixel camera for photos and videos.

We previously heard a rumor that the Google Pixel 4a would be launching on the 13th of July, as soon as we get confirmation of the exact launch date, we will let you guys know.

Source Mishaal Rahman, GSM Arena

