Google Pixel 4a listed in two colors by French retailer

We still do not know when Google will launch their new Pixel 4a smartphone, although the handset has recently been listed by some French retailers.

The listings have revealed that the Google Pixel 4a will come in two colors Just Black and Blue, the handset is expected to retail for under $400 when it goes on sale.

Previously we heard that the handset would come with a 5.8 inch display that will have a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

Processing will be provided by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 mobile processor and it will also come with 6GB of RAM.

The device will have a dingle 12 megapixel camera on the back for photos and videos, on the front of the handset there will be an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls. As soon as we get some details on exactly when the device will launch, we will let you guys know.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

