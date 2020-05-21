Google Pixel 4a rumored to go on sale in July 13th

We previously heard that the new Google Pixel 4a would be launching next month, according to a recent report we will have to wait until July for the handset.

According to Jon Prosser the launch date for the Pixel 4a has now been pushed to the 13th of July, you can see what he had to say below.

Pixel 4a Was originally May, then got pushed to June, now pushed again. “Just Black” & “Barely Blue” Current plan for announcement:

July 13 BTW – just 4G.

(Sorry to kill the 5G rumors) Seems like they’re ready to ship. The decision is mostly based on market analysis. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 21, 2020

The handset is rumored to come with a 5.8 inch display that will have a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, plus a Snapdragon 730 and 6GB of RAM and a range of storage options.

The Google Pixel 4a will feature an 8 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and video calls, on the back there will be a 12 megapixel camera for photos and videos, it will come with Android 10.

Source Jon Prosser

