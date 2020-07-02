Google Pixel 3a smartphone discontinued ahead of Pixel 4a launch

We have been waiting to find out when the new Google Pixel 4a smartphone will launch, it looks like it could be soon as Google has now discontinued the Pixel 3a and 3a XL smartphones.

Google has given android Police a statement, which you can see below which confirms that the Pixel 3a and 3A XL have been discontinued.

Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 3a. For people who are still interested in buying Pixel 3a, the product is available from some partners while supplies last.

The company has not confirmed the launch date of the Pixel 4a as yet, we have heard lots of different rumors on when it will be available.

The Pixel 4a recently appeared at the FCC, the device is rumored to feature a a 5.8 inch display that will have a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

Processing will be provided by a Snapdragon 730 mobile processor and 6GB of RAM and it will come with an 8 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and video calls, on the back there will be a 12 megapixel camera for photos and videos.

The last launch date we heard for the new Pixel 4a was the 13th of July, so hopefully that could be the correct date for the handset.

Source Android Police

