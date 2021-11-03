Google News is headed back to Spain

Google has announced that it will be bringing Google News back to Spain, the company closed down the service back in 2014.

Previously Spain required that Google pay Spanish Newspapers for their content, this requirement has now been removed.

In 2014, we closed Google News in Spain due to local legislation. Today, we’re announcing that Google News will soon be available once again in Spain. We made this decision as a result of a new Royal Decree implementing the European Copyright Directive, introduced today by the Spanish government.

This is good news for readers in Spain. Starting early next year, Google News will provide links to useful and relevant news stories, from a wide range of sources, to help people in Spain find more information about current events and to dive deeper into those stories. Moreover, Google News helps people get more information from more news sources; a key tool in the fight against misinformation. For journalists and publishers, Google News helps them be discovered by more readers and generate valuable free traffic.

Along with the return of Google News, the new copyright law allows Spanish media outlets — big and small — to make their own decisions about how their content can be discovered and how they want to make money with that content. Over the coming months, we will be working with publishers to reach agreements which cover their rights under the new law.

You can see more details about the return of Google News to Spanish readers over at the Google website at the link below.

Source Google

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals