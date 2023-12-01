Google Messages has 1 billion RCS users

Apple will finally support RCS Messaging in 2024 and Google has announced that Google Messages now has 1 billion RCS users, they are also bringing some new features to messaging on their platform.

There are seven new features for Google Messages, these include Photomoji, Voice Moodsa, Screen Effects, Custom Bubbles, Reaction Effects, Animated Emoji, and Profiles, have a look at the video below.

By replacing the outdated SMS and MMS protocols, users benefit from a more modern and secure messaging experience with typing indicators, read receipts, threaded replies, high-quality media sharing, improved group chats, better privacy like end-to-end encryption and more with RCS. RCS is a much better messaging protocol, and we know that people love using it.

Today marks a new milestone that we are incredibly proud of: There are now more than one billion monthly active users with RCS enabled in Google Messages. We are grateful to our partners and our users that have advocated for RCS over the years — it’s been a lot of work to get here, and we want to thank you. Beyond Google Messages, there are other messaging clients that use RCS and we are pleased that Apple also took their first step two weeks ago in announcing that they’re embracing RCS.

You can find out more information about all of the new features that have been released for Google Messages over at Google’s website at the link below, these new features are now available to use.

Source & Image Credit: Google



