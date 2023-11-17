Apple to support RCS messages from 2024

Apple has announced that it will support RCS messages on the iPhone from 2024, the news was revealed by 9 to 5 Mac who received a statement from Apple about the changes coming to messaging on the iPhone.

This is a big change for Apple which has previously said that they had no plans to support RCS on the iPhone, you can see the official statement from Apple below about the changes coming to messaging.

Later next year, we will be adding support for RCS Universal Profile, the standard as currently published by the GSM Association. We believe the RCS Universal Profile will offer a better interoperability experience when compared to SMS or MMS. This will work alongside iMessage, which will continue to be the best and most secure messaging experience for Apple users.

This will make messaging between the iPhone and Android Phones better as it will now support a range of features across platforms, something which many people have been asking for a while.

Apple is said to be making these changes to comply with possible regulatory changes in the future, although RCS messaging will not replace Apple’s iMessage, it will work alongside it, we are looking forward to seeing exactly how this new feature will work on the iPhone.

Source 9 to 5 Mac



