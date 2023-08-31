Google Locked Folder access coming to iOS and the web

In a recent announcement, Google has unveiled that its Locked Folder feature will soon be accessible on iOS devices and the web for Google Photos users. This feature is a passcode-protected space designed to store sensitive photos and videos on-device, ensuring they remain hidden from the photo grid and other apps.

Also access Locked Folder in Google Photos across your devices with cloud backup. Google is now in the process of rolling out the option to backup the Locked Folder. This innovative feature allows users to access these photos and videos with a passcode on any of their devices, providing an extra layer of security and convenience.

The photos and videos saved and backed up in the Locked Folder will not appear anywhere else in the Google Photos app. This includes the photos grid, Memories, albums, or even search results. This ensures that users’ sensitive content remains private and secure, accessible only through the Locked Folder with their device’s passcode.

Google Locked Folder

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Google:

Google Photos users can access the content across their devices when they sign in to Google Photos and open the Locked Folder with their device’s passcode. This cross-device accessibility ensures that users can view their private content whenever and wherever they need to, all while maintaining the security of their data.

All content backed up in Google Photos is protected by advanced security infrastructures, providing users with peace of mind about the safety of their data. For users who prefer not to use the backup capabilities of the Locked Folder, they can still store content in the Locked Folder on their device, providing a flexible solution for different user preferences.

In addition to the Locked Folder feature, Google Photos has also introduced a simplified and improved settings page. This enhancement makes it easier for users to find and adjust their privacy controls and other settings, further improving the user experience.

The new settings page is now available in Google Photos on Android and iOS, and backup and iOS support for Locked Folder has started rolling out. This marks a significant step forward in Google’s commitment to user privacy and data security, providing users with more control over their personal content. For more information on using the Google Lock folder feature jump over to the official Google website.

Source: Google



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals